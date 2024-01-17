Wednesday Cheese Curds: Aaron Jones continues to defy the odds

Aaron Jones is making a habit of defying the odds. He’s already climbed into the Packers’ all-time top three in rushing yards as day three pick. He earned rare status as a second-contract running back who’s actually paid off the investment. And he’s even defied the odds by sticking around well into that contract extension.

To top it off, he’s spent the past month showing why keeping him in Green Bay was great for more than just vibes. Running with fresh legs, perhaps because of a season spent on and off the sideline with a variety of injuries, Jones has piled up four straight 100-yard games. On Sunday, he did something that’s only been done one other time in NFL history. He joined Washington back John Riggins as the only players to ever rush for more than 100 yards and score three rushing touchdowns at age 29 or older in the playoffs.

To boot, he did it against Mike McCarthy, who chronically underused Jones during the two years their respective careers overlapped. McCarthy once ruled Jones a healthy scratch in favor of 2017 seventh-round pick Devante Mays, whose career stat line includes more fumbles (two) than rushing yards (one).

Will he be back for 2024? The salary cap says no, but the performance says absolutely. And given his track record of beating the odds, it’s hard to bet against him. Count me as another vote for bringing him back.

