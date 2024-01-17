Another former Packers QB coach has lost his job

Last week, former Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Luke Getsy was let go as the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears. Now, Alex Van Pelt, who was Green Bay’s quarterbacks coach from 2014 to 2017, has been relieved of his offensive coordinator duties with the Cleveland Browns.

Van Pelt’s firing is a bit more surprising than Getsy’s, considering how the Browns’ season went. Not only did Cleveland make the playoffs, but a mid-season signing of quarterback Joe Flacco yielded a 4-1 record and a 90-plus passer rating under Van Pelt.

For what it’s worth, the Browns seem to be changing most of their offensive staff going into the 2024 offseason. According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, Van Pelt — who is also the team's quarterbacks coach — joins former Cleveland running backs coach Stump Mitchell and tight ends coach TC McCartney on the unemployment line.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has been open to bringing on coaches he has experience with as assistants or analysts, but Van Pelt does not fit that mold — unlike Getsy. Van Pelt’s career in Green Bay came exclusively under Mike McCarthy, now the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Meanwhile, Getsy was LaFleur’s first quarterbacks coach and was promoted to passing game coordinator in his second season under the new administration. Previously, Getsy was a receivers coach under McCarthy.

Why are these names relevant to the Packers today? Well, their current quarterbacks coach is Tom Clements, a 70-year-old coach who has already retired once back in 2021. If the job becomes open at some point, don’t be surprised if Getsy — or maybe even Van Pelt — ends up getting a tap on the shoulder to rejoin the franchise.

There is a chance that LaFleur would allow offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, a non-play-caller, to leave for a play-calling opportunity, too. It was previously reported that Getsy was LaFleur’s first choice as his offensive coordinator when Nathaniel Hackett left to become the head coach of the Denver Broncos two seasons ago. LaFleur allowed Getsy to interview with the Bears, an opportunity that he could have blocked, because it was a play-calling opportunity for Getsy — something he wouldn’t receive in Green Bay.

Another potential reunion opportunity this offseason is with former Packers defensive backs coach Jerry Gray, who left last season to become the assistant head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Gray, who was the defensive backs coach for Green Bay from 2020 to 2022 and the passing game coordinator from 2021 to 2022, had his contract expire last season and chose to not re-sign with the Packers.

At the moment, the Falcons’ defensive assistants are being allowed to interview elsewhere, as Atlanta appears to be making a wholesale change with their coaching staff. For example, defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, who is still technically under contract with the Falcons, is going to interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their defensive coordinator opening.