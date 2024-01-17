Packers Injury Report: Isaiah McDuffie returns to practice

The Green Bay Packers did not have a practice on Tuesday, but they did have a walkthrough on Wednesday. This means that the team’s current injury report is simply an estimation. Still, there’s a chance that we could get a real participation report on Thursday — the final day that the team can practice before they head out to the Bay Area to face the San Francisco 49ers.

The players estimated as non-participants in the walkthrough today for the Packers were cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder/ankle), running back AJ Dillon (thumb/neck) and outside linebacker Kingsley Enagbare. Alexander re-aggravated his ankle injury in last week’s action against the Dallas Cowboys, but head coach Matt LaFleur said that he was hopeful that the cornerback could return to the practice field on Thursday. Dillon has missed the last two games for Green Bay with his thumb injury, which has forced Aaron Jones to be the bellcow out of the backfield. Enagbare, according to reports, is feared to have torn his ACL versus Dallas, but the team has yet to confirm his injury or place him on the injured reserve.

The players who were estimated to be limited participants in practice on Wednesday were defensive lineman Kenny Clark (back), outside linebacker Rashan Gary (knee), left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee/ankle), running back Aaron Jones (knee/finger), inside linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (neck), cornerback Keisean Nixon (toe), safety Jonathan Owens (knee), receiver Jayden Reed (chest), safety Darnell Savage (shoulder/calf), outside linebacker Preston Smith (ankle) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring). All of these players were able to suit up against the Cowboys last week, including McDuffie — who left the game with a stinger.

McDuffie’s injury situation is worth noting here, as the Packers used him as a base downs starter versus Dallas. McDuffie was only really subbed out of the lineup, opposite of Quay Walker, in passing downs situations for De’Vondre Campbell. Up until that point in the season, Green Bay had not used Campbell as a rotational player, though, Eric Wilson was brought off the bench to play passing downs snaps when McDuffie was an injury replacement starter.

As far as the San Francisco 49ers go, they seem to be a pretty healthy team coming off of a Wild Card bye and a Week 18 that featured very few of their star players participating in the season finale. The only non-participant in practice for the 49ers today was backup defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee) and the limited participants were linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) and safety Logan Ryan (groin).