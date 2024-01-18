Packers Reacts Divisional Round: Who should start at linebacker?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We have two poll questions for you this week, which both revolve around how the defense performed against the Dallas Cowboys last week. Let’s get into it.

Question 1: Who do you want to start at inside linebacker vs. the 49ers?

If you didn’t notice during the broadcast, the Packers made a pretty significant change to their inside linebacker rotation against the Cowboys on Sunday. Typically, Quay Walker and De’Vondre Campbell are the team’s starting inside linebackers when healthy. Green Bay used this lineup as recently as Week 18 against the Chicago Bears.

Against Dallas, the team used Isaiah McDuffie, who has seen playing time as an injury replacement, as an early downs run defender and subbed in Campbell as a passing downs player. In the past, McDuffie has been spelled on passing downs for Eric Wilson — but that was when either Campbell or Quay Walker were out of the lineup.

Should the Packers continue this approach, or should the team give the full-time starting job back to Campbell? You decide.

Question 2: Is Joe Barry’s job safe?

We’ll probably be asking this question every week that the Packers are still alive in the postseason. It’s the one that’s hanging over the franchise and has been for weeks, if not years.

Sure, the Cowboys scored 32 points on Sunday, but they were also held to 0 points until the final second of the first half. Dallas’ second touchdown didn’t come until the game had already passed the 40-minute mark.

Do you think that Barry’s unit has done enough, in the eyes of the organization, to return to the squad for the 2024 season?