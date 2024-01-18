Thursday Cheese Curds: Former Packers QB believes team has edge over 49ers

If you think the power rankings ended after the regular season, do we have some news for you. Not only are people still power-ranking the teams that are still alive in the playoffs, but they’re doing the same for the remaining quarterbacks in the postseason.

There’s also plenty of analysis going around as people attempt to preview and nail a prediction for the upcoming Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup. After everyone was caught on the wrong end of last week’s game, though, we’re not sure any of these predictions actually end up mattering in the end.

Green Bay is finally starting to earn the respect of the national media after winning four straight and going 7-2 in their last nine games.

The Brock Purdy vs. Jordan Love debates are going to be red hot after this week’s game. At least for now, CBS Sports has Purdy ahead of Love, though, they admit their ranking “doesn’t do justice to Love.”

The age-old rust vs. rest debate has finally become part of the analysis for this upcoming game.

Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia really didn’t want to talk about the team’s missed kicks in his weekly presser this week. I’m not sure I blame him. It’s way too late in the game to switch kickers.

