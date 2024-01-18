UnPack Podcast: With AJ Dillon out, the Packers have become a top flight offense

I definitely didn’t think I’d be writing a primer for our season-ending episode this morning. No siree Bob. Well smack my cheeks and call me McCarthy, because the Packers put on an offensive clinic on Sunday in Dallas, and are now primed to play the dreaded San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

On today's show, we hoot, holler, and generally make merry, talking about the following topics:

Is this offense better without AJ Dillon?

With AJ Dillon sidelined for a few weeks now, Aaron Jones has handled nearly all of the running back snaps, and has just notched his fourth consecutive 100-yard rushing game. Can it be that this Packers offense is actually better with Dillon out and Jones playing the bell cow role? Or is it only a matter of time before the undersized Jones gets hurt? To quote our own Matub, ¿por qué no los dos?

McCarthy lives to coach another day

Yesterday we learned that Jerry Jones would not be moving on from head coach Mike McCarthy. Many expected him to be fired, while fans of competing NFC teams seem to be welcoming the news because of a perception that he’s always going to blow it in the postseason. Strange opinion about a coach who is 42-25 in Dallas, and who also did win a Super Bowl once upon a time. What do you think?

Holy pass catchers, Batman!

It was only a few months ago that we were lamenting the youth and inexperience of this Packers offense. Well, fast forward to today and we’re celebrating what seems to be a glut of viable NFL pass catchers. Is there a true #1 on this team? The answer is “Who cares?”

Ja will be Ja

Some worried that Jaire Alexander’s suspension would both dull his shine and sour his taste for returning to the Packers. Well after a week of photobombing newscasts and the swaggiest of swaggy on-field performances, I think it’s safe to say Ja will be Ja.

Did LaFleur learn the wrong lesson in Dallas?

In his postgame remarks, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he regretting pulling his starters when he did. But is that the right lesson here? Sean Clifford wasn’t the one who was going to let the Cowboys back in this game, Joe Barry was.

Can the Packers slay the Shanahan dragon?

It’s been all gravy for the Packers for about a month straight now, but this week that may run out. The Packers are set to play the San Francisco 49ers. Kyle Shanahan has owned this matchup fairly thoroughly, but can this year be different? After all, even Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich recently admitted that Jordan Love has created opportunities that haven’t existed in the last few years.

Want even more great Green Bay Packers audio content from the Acme Packing Company crew? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts for new episodes from different hosts every weekday. If you like what you’re hearing, give us a quick 5-star rating on your podcast app of choice — it boosts our profile and helps more fans like you find our shows.

Follow the UnPack pod on X @theUnPackPod.