Packers Injury Report: Jaire Alexander questionable vs. the 49ers

In his Thursday presser, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur ruled out outside linebacker Kingsley Enagbare (knee) versus the San Francisco 49ers and stated that running back AJ Dillon (thumb), inside linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (neck), cornerback Jaire Alexander (ankle) and punter Daniel Whelan (illness) are questionable.

Enagbare’s status shouldn’t be surprising, as there were reports this week that stated that the team believes that he has torn his ACL. Why the team hasn’t moved him off of the 53-man roster and placed him on the injured reserve, if that is the case, is up to speculation.

Like Enagbare, all of McDuffie, Alexander and Whelan suited up for the team in the Wild Card round matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. McDuffie left the game with a stinger after being used as an early downs starter, as the team used De’Vondre Campbell as a rotational player for the first time in his career as a Packer. Alexander, who was a game-time decision after an injury that occurred in practice last week, reaggravated his injury versus Dallas. He didn’t practice at all this week, but the team is hopeful that he can play against the 49ers. Whelan, simply, was sick.

Dillon was seen stretching with the team today and is believed to have practiced with the squad. He’s missed the last two games with his thumb injury, which led to him having a wrapped club around his hand for periods of time in practices open to the media.

On the Alexander front, defensive coordinator Joe Barry stated on Wednesday that the cornerback was in better shape currently than where he was at this point last week — when he was able to play. Today, LaFleur said that Alexander’s inactivity in practice is “just where he’s at, right now, and hopefully, he’ll be ready to go.” He also stated that kicker Anders Carlson would be the team’s emergency punter in place for Whelan, but that he thought that Whelan was “going to be alright, though.”

At the time of this post, the 49ers have not yet released their injury report, so it’s uncertain what the status of their players will be going into Saturday’s game. On Wednesday, the only non-participant for San Francisco was backup defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee) and their limited participants were starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) and safety Logan Ryan (groin).