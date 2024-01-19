Intercepted: Breaking down Packers vs. 49ers with Kyle Posey

In this week’s episode of Intercepted, Acme Packing Company’s Justis Mosqueda sits down with Kyle Posey of Niners Nation — APC’s sister site covering the San Francisco 49ers. There’s plenty to touch on this week, but we start with your questions.

How many quarterbacks in the league are better than Green Bay’s Jordan Love and San Francisco’s Brock Purdy? Both Mosqueda and Posey rattle off the names they would personnel rank over their own starting quarterbacks, which only includes a handful of options.

What are the keys to victory in this game? For the 49ers, Posey is worried about the Packers’ edges in the trenches, particularly when Green Bay’s defense matches up with San Francisco’s offense. As defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt has already stated this week, pressure is the key to a Purdy turnover, though, Mosqueda and Posey have differing opinions on if Wyatt is correct or not on his statement.

For the Packers, Mosqueda is most worried about how the 49ers’ offensive skill players match up against the Packers’ defense, particularly when Kyle Juszczyk is on the field. Juszczyk lines up wide more than almost any other running back in the league, outside of San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey. As we’ve seen in the past, Green Bay’s defense struggles when their base 3-4 defense is on the field against heavy personnel offenses that line up in spread or empty formations. When the 49ers are in 21 personnel, with Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, McCaffrey, Juszczyk and George Kittle on the field, will a nickel front verses an I formation run or a 3-4 base front versus an empty formation pass be the better of two bad options?

If you enjoyed today’s show, check out a special episode that Mosqueda and Posey recorded on the Niners Nation feed, a 30-minute deep dive into the trench battle we’re about to see on Saturday.

Timestamps

0:00: Answering YOUR questions

27:30: Previewing Packers vs. 49ers

