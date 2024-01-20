How to watch Packers vs. 49ers on Divisional Saturday: TV schedule, odds and more

All eyes will be on the Bay Area on Saturday night. No sport draws more eyeballs and TV ratings across North American than the NFL, and in the playoffs there is only ever a single game to focus on. And this weekend, on Saturday night, the red-hot Green Bay Packers take center stage.

After beating the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday to become the first #7 playoff seed to win a playoff game, the Packers head out to Silicon Valley to play the San Francisco 49ers. Green Bay will enter the game as heavy underdogs, with the 49ers holding a near-double digit advantage according to sportsbooks, but Jordan Love has been a great equalizer of late. After all, the Packers won as 7-point underdogs last week and have outright wins as underdogs against the two #3 playoff seeds in week 12 (at Lions, +8) and week 13 (vs. Chiefs, +5.5).

Each of the four games taking place this weekend will be on a different network, but the Packers and 49ers get the NFC’s typical FOX broadcast, with their top broadcast team on the call. Here’s how and when to tune in for tonight’s game, and bring it back to APC for full coverage of the game!

WHO?

Green Bay Packers (10-8, NFC #7) vs. San Francisco 49ers (12-5, NFC #1)

WHERE?

Levi’s Stadium

Santa Clara, California

WHEN?

Saturday, January 20, 2024

5:15 PM Pacific Time (8:15 PM Eastern)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: FOX

Commentators: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Online Streaming

FOX Sports app

NFL+

Radio Broadcast

Local: Packers Radio Network

National: Westwood One Sports

Sirius XM: 88 (national), 82 (local)

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings sportsbook)

Point spread: 49ers -9.5

Over/under total: 50.5

Last Meetings

Regular season: Packers 30, @49ers 28 (Week 3 2021)

Postseason: 49ers 13, @Packers 10 (2021 Divisional Round)

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular season: Packers lead 34-28-1

Postseason: 49ers lead 5-4