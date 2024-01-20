NFL Divisional Saturday Schedule: Texans meet Ravens before Packers-49ers tilt

It’s time for another round of playoff football. Today, the NFL Divisional Playoffs get underway with both conferences’ #1 seeds hosting the lowest remaining seeds on each side of the bracket.

The AFC gets the weekend underway as the Houston Texans play in the early Saturday time slot. Although Houston has played in that slot in the Wild Card round every time they have made the playoffs, this is the first time that they have done so when advancing to the Divisional Round, with three previous games coming on Sundays and one more taking place on Saturday night.

The Texans got an excellent postseason debut from rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud last week against the Cleveland Browns, as he had nearly identical stats to those that Jordan Love put up the following day against the Dallas Cowboys. Stroud will have another big challenge against the Ravens defense, but with Cleveland ranking first in total defense this season, Houston certainly has a chance.

Then in the nightcap, the Packers and 49ers renew their playoff rivalry, playing in an NFL-record tenth postseason game against each other. Like Stroud, Love put up a great performance against a well-ranked defense last week, and he’ll have another tough matchup this evening.

Tune in for both games today and join us in the comments here for Texans-Ravens before we open up a separate game thread for Packers-49ers!

GAME 1: Houston Texans (AFC #4) vs. Baltimore Ravens (AFC #1)

Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

TV Channel: ESPN & ABC

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Odds: Ravens -9.5, O/U 43.5

GAME 2: Green Bay Packers (NFC #7) vs. San Francisco 49ers (NFC #1)

Time: 5:15 PM Pacific Time (8:15 PM Eastern)

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

TV Channel: FOX

Commentators: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Odds: 49ers -10, O/U 50.5