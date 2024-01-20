Do you believe?

That is the biggest question we at Acme Packing Company have been asking ourselves this week. Do we believe in this Green Bay Packers team’s ability to go all the way to the promised land?

Today the young Packers have a chance to truly answer that question against the NFC’s #1 seed. The San Francisco 49ers, the antagonists to so many would-be Packers playoff runs over the last several years, are in their way again today in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

San Francisco has crushed the Packers’ playoff dreams four times in the past 12 seasons, most recently after the 2021 season, but maybe this year can be different. With a red-hot quarterback in Jordan Love fresh off a thrilling playoff debut last week and a rotating set of contributors as his receiving weapons, the Packers are coming in on a high and full of confidence.

Join us today as we watch and see if the Packers can pull a massive upset to return to an NFC Championship Game or if the 49ers will put an end to their season once again.