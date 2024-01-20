For Cheddar or Wurst: Packers hogtie Cowboys, preparing for a 49ers gold rush

Here we go again!

The Green Bay Packers absolutely barbecued the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round and now face the top seeded San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round today.

Packers fans are feeling it after the big 48-32 win in Dallas and even a daunting opponent like San Francisco can spoil the vibes. Green Bay was already playing with house money by just making the postseason and now that they’ve advanced? It’s all just a party at this point.

Still, there is a game to be played and keeping this magical season going would sure be awesome.

In the latest edition of “For Cheddar or Wurst,” Lindsay and Kris continue to gush over the beatdown of the Cowboys before turning their attention to the 49ers. Joe Barry impressed against Dallas but San Francisco is a major test. Can he stop their weapons?

Will Aaron Jones’ hot playoff run continue or can San Francisco’s run defense slow him down? What about Christian McCaffery? Can Barry and company come up with a plan to stop him?

Find the answers to the above and more in the latest edition of “For Cheddar or Wurst” below or wherever you get your podcasts.