Packers Reacts Results: Fans still don’t believe Joe Barry’s job is safe

First of all, if this is the end of the road, what a journey this has been for this year’s edition of Packers Reacts. I’m well aware that the San Francisco 49ers are big favorites tonight, but the rollercoaster season we’ve been on in 2023 and early 2024 hasn’t matched anything we’ve seen since at least the “Run the Table” campaign of 2016.

Let’s get into the data.

Sure looks like a W to me! Imagine telling Packers fans after three back-to-back-to-back career performances from Tommy DeVito, Baker Mayfield and Bryce Young that 96 percent of supporters are confident of the direction the head is heading in going into a playoff game at San Francisco. I’m not sure how many would have believed you.

Two-thirds of you think that Isaiah McDuffie should get the starting nod over De’Vondre Campbell, as he did in base-down situations last week versus the Cowboys. At the moment, McDuffie (neck) is listed questionable for the game — but he was able to practice this week, which is a good sign. Along with McDuffie, the other questionable players from Thursday’s injury report were cornerback Jaire Alexander (ankle) and punter Daniel Whelan (illness). The team did not call up cornerback David Long Jr. from the practice squad, as they did last week, which probably means that the team is feeling better about Alexander’s ability to play than they were going into gameday last week in Dallas.

Despite the team’s overall success as of late, with the team winning four games in a row and coming out victorious in seven of their last nine matches, fans still aren’t buying the idea that defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s job is safe. Only about one in seven of you think that he’s sitting pretty going into the 2024 season.

I’m sure that tonight’s result will impact his job security, in one way or another, but I’m leaning toward him being safer than most fans believe. I think head coach Matt LaFleur wants to keep him around, based on how he’s spoken about Barry to the media, and I’m not sure anyone has the authority to tell LaFleur what to do with his coaching staff after the mid-season turnaround of the team. I guess we’ll just have to wait to see how this one plays out.