Player Prop Bets vs 49ers: Rain on Their Parade

Tonight is the night the Green Bay Packers go to Santa Clara to take on the San Francisco 49ers. The Packers haven’t beaten the 49ers in the playoffs since the season the Twin Towers fell. There are people who are legally allowed to drink who have not lived to see a Packers playoff victory against the 9ers...

BUT NONE OF THAT MATTERS! We’re playing with HOUSE MONEY BABY WOOOOOO!

Speaking of which, the folks over at DraftKings have some prop bets for the game that are worth looking into.

Bet 1: Bo Melton OVER 13.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-115)

Bo Melton has been the darling of the fanbase for the last month. As a practice squat call-up he provided the Packers with their first 100-yard receiving game of the year. He followed that up with 62 yards with 3 first downs in a must-win game against the Bears.

He was fairly quiet against the Cowboys getting only 1 catch for 7 yards. It’s inconsistencies like that that have Bo’s receiving yards for this game set at 11.5. His Rushing + Receiving number being only 2 yards above that is very interesting. He only has a few carries on the season, but averages 7 yards per.

Bo is small and quick and could see more use in the “Tyler Ervin” offensive package this game. He may not get a ton of looks, but the added wrinkle of carries may help improve his volume numbers.

Bet 2: Dontayvion Wicks OVER 31.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-115)

Wicks has been the darling of the betting part of the fanbase for...basically the whole year. His ability to beat expectations week after week has been incredible. He hits his overs with such regularity that it’s become part of just about everyone’s single-game parlay.

His receiving only number this week is 30.5. He has 1 carry for 1 yard the whole season. So why not now?!

YOU’RE MY BOY WICKS!

Bet 3: Tucker Kraft Anytime TD Scorer (+475)

Matt LaFleur has been in his bag running his flavor of the Shanahan Offense with both rookie tight ends back in the mix. He’s used 12 personnel the way that you see Shanny run 21 and Tucker Kraft is the Packers’ Kyle JuiceCheck...Yoozchick...how the heck do you spell that? Juszczyk?! There’s no way that’s right.

Kraft has seen use(check) as an H-back and wham blocker, but he is also a monster with the ball in his hands. Kraft YAC and Cheese baby!

With long odds like this on Kraft getting into the endzone, it’s worth considering.

Bet 4: Brock Purdy UNDER 266.5 yards passing (-115)

This bet is solely based on the weather. As of right now, rain is expected in Santa Clara. Strong winds are also in the forecast. Brock Purdy has tiny babyhands in the vein of that one Burger King commercial and Kenny Pickett.

Purdy looked inaccurate and shaky in a rainy loss to the Cleveland Browns this year. He threw for 127 yards with 1 TD to 1 INT.

Here’s hoping if it’s rainy, history can repeat itself.