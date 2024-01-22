In the NFL, nothing is ever truly guaranteed. Teams that should be impressive sputter out and and fail, whether due to injury or simply poor play or coaching. Even a lot of “guaranteed” money in players’ contracts can vanish — just ask Russell Wilson.

But the process in Green Bay largely looks sound, as the Packers achieved far more in Jordan Love’s first season as a starting quarterback than expected. Love’s play and the rapid development of a young offense should have Packers fans excited and thrilled for the direction this team is heading.

At the same time, having multiple opportunities to clinch an upset of a #1 playoff seed on the road don’t come around every day. That’s what makes the Packers’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night so frustrating and disappointing: they had every chance to finally beat that team again in the postseason, but they did not pull it off.

Again — even though the arrow is pointing up, there’s no guarantee they’ll have that opportunity again. Look at the 2022 New York Giants as a cautionary tale: behind a hot young quarterback, that team came up with a surprising Wild Card upset in Minnesota then lost a close road game against last year’s top seed. In 2023, the team fell apart, with injuries and issues galore, and finished just 6-11.

Then again, for a more optimistic look, one can stay in the NFC North and check out the Detroit Lions for an example of a team cashing in on high expectations. Last season ended on a high for the Lions after knocking the Packers out of the playoffs in week 18, and now they are in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.

The missed opportunities will hurt. They hurt in Aaron Rodgers’ first playoff game back in 2009 as well. And they have hurt in so many tough playoff losses over the last 15 years, largely because you can never truly know when the next chance will arrive. But at least this team is set up to have plenty more of them in the near future.

This headline pretty much sums it all up. There's plenty to be excited for in 2024 and beyond, but chances like Saturday's aren't guaranteed and that makes falling short that much more painful.

To make matters worse, the Packers had plenty of chances to expand their lead or seemingly clinch a victory, and they just didn't take advantage of them.

Simply by making this postseason run, the franchise showed that it's back as a legitimate contender after one off year.

Obviously, the biggest reason they will be contenders moving forward is their quarterback, who will surely get a new contract this offseason. The last play of the season was a gut punch, but he's just 24 and that late interception will undoubtedly be a play he learns from moving forward.

Jones probably ends up coming back next season on a modified deal once again, but the Packers need to find a dynamic talent for when he does finally depart.

Here's the schedule for next Sunday, with Chiefs-Ravens early and Lions-49ers late.

