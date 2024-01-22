Packers sign 14 to reserve/futures contracts

The Green Bay Packers announced on Monday that they have signed 14 players to reserve/futures contracts, all players who were previously members of their practice squad during the 2023 season. Below is a full list of the players who were added to their 2024 roster today:

QB Alex McGough

FB Henry Pearson

RB Ellis Merriweather

WR Grant DuBose*

WR Thyrick Pitts

TE Joel Wilson

T Kadeem Telfort

DL Jonathan Ford*

OLB Keshawn Banks

OLB Arron Mosby

OLB Kenneth Odumegwu^

CB Zyon Gilbert

CB Anthony Johnson

S Tyler Coyle

* designates former Packers draft pick

^ designates international player pathways exemption

Among these 14 players, two — receiver Grant DuBose and outside linebacker Keshawn Banks — were called up for games this year. Out of these 14 signings, eight of them were in training camp with the Packers last summer. The exceptions are Anthony Johnson (signed in Week 7 and then Week 18), Zyon Gilbert (signed in Week 8), Ellis Merriweather (signed in Week 9), Joel Wilson (signed in Week 13), Thyrick Pitts (signed in Week 15) and Tyler Coyle (signed in Week 18).

The three practice squad players remaining who were not announced as reserve/futures signings yet are defensive lineman Chris Slayton, cornerback David Long Jr. and punter Pat O’Donnell. O’Donnell was released by the team at cutdowns, only to be brought back to the Packers this week when starter Daniel Whelan was momentarily out of practice with an illness. Slayton has been on the practice squad for the last two seasons. Long was called up to the gameday roster as recently as last week, so his omission is somewhat surprising. With that being said, some combination of Slayton and/or Long may be announced as signings in the near future.

Below is what the Packers’ current 2024 90-man offseason roster looks like at the moment, including exclusive rights free agents — players who by NFL rules are allowed to be re-signed to cheap contracts.

Full 2024 Roster

QB: Jordan Love, Sean Clifford and Alex McGough (3)

RB: Aaron Jones, Emanuel Wilson and Ellis Merriweather (3)

WR: Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton, Malik Heath, Samori Toure, Grant DuBose and Thyrick Pitts (9)

TE/FB: Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft, Ben Sims, Henry Pearson and Joel Wilson (5)

OL: David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Sean Rhyan, Zach Tom, Rasheed Walker, Royce Freeman, Caleb Jones, Luke Tenuta and Kadeem Telfort (10)

DL: Kenny Clark, T.J. Slaton, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Colby Wooden and Jonathan Ford (6)

OLB: Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Kingsley Enagbare, Lukas Van Ness, Brenton Cox Jr., Keshawn Banks, Arron Mosby, Kenneth Odumegwu, Deslin Alexandre and Deandre Johnson (10)

ILB: De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Christian Young (4)

CB: Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Carrington Valentine, Zyon Gilbert and Anthony Johnson (5)

S: Anthony Johnson Jr., Zayne Anderson, Benny Sapp III and Tyler Coyle (4)

SPT: Anders Carlson, Daniel Whelan and Matt Orzech (3)

In total, the Packers are now expected to have 62 players under contract with 11 draft picks expected to be made in 2024. That means that the team would be allowed 19 potential undrafted free agent or free agent roster spots this offseason, assuming they keep this group together and make their slated draft choices. As a reminder, outside linebacker Kenneth Odumegwu will have an international player pathways exemption this offseason and could have one on the practice squad next year — should the team forfeit the ability to call him up for regular season action.