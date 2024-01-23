The Green Bay Packers’ updated 2024 draft picks (post-playoff update)

With the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills’ seasons ending in the divisional round of the playoffs, the Packers’ 2024 draft picks are finally set in stone — at least at the top of the draft. According to Tankathon, Green Bay is expected to have the fifth-most draft capital in the 2024 draft class, behind only the Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears and New York Giants.

Let’s dive into the Packers’ 11 draft picks and how Green Bay came upon these selections.

Green Bay Packers 2024 draft picks

#25 (original 1st)

#41 (Jets’ 2nd)

#58 (original 2nd)

#88 (original 3rd)

#91 (Bills’ 3rd)

#126* (original 4th)

#166* (compensatory 5th — Allen Lazard)

#203* (original 6th)

#215* (compensatory 6th — Jarran Reed)

#242* (original 7th)

#250* (compensatory 7th — Dean Lowry)

* designates post-compensatory pick estimations.

While the Packers’ picks from round four on are only estimations, it’s solely due to the fact that compensatory draft picks come into play beginning in the third round. While the compensatory draft pick formula hasn’t been officially announced by the NFL, Over the Cap has historically done a great job of nailing down these draft picks before the league announces the official selections.

Per OTC, the Packers should receive a fifth-round pick for Allen Lazard signing with the New York Jets, a sixth-round pick for Jarren Reed signing with the Seattle Seahawks and a seventh-round pick for Dean Lowry signing with the Minnesota Vikings. According to the site, tight end Robert Tonyan's signing with the Chicago Bears would have netted the team a seventh-round pick, too, if only the league didn’t have a cutoff at 32 compensatory draft choices per class. It’s also worth noting that Lowry is right on the bubble of being considered a sixth- or seventh-round compensatory pick, which means that the Packers could possibly own three sixth-round picks when the draft choices are officially announced.

The Packers currently own all of their original draft choices in this class, outside of their fifth-round pick, which was sent along with cornerback Rasul Douglas for the Bills’ third-round pick. Green Bay will also receive the New York Jets’ second-round pick in 2024 as compensation for the Aaron Rodgers trade.