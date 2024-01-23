2 former Packers QB coaches vying for same offensive coordinator job

On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Tim Pelissero reported that both Luke Getsy and Alex Van Pelt are going to receive interviews for the open Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator position. Both candidates were formerly Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coaches during the Davante Adams era, notable as the star receiver is the current face of the franchise.

Van Pelt originally began his stint in Green Bay as a running backs coach in 2012, a position he held for two seasons before moving to the team’s quarterbacks coach. When he contract with the team expired in 2018, he joined the Cincinnati Bengals as a quarterbacks coach for two years before becoming the Cleveland Browns’ offensive coordinator in 2020, a position he held until his release this offseason.

Getsy was Matt LaFleur’s first quarterbacks coach hired back in 2019. He was then promoted to the passing game coordinator for the offense for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Previously, he was the Packers’ receivers coach in 2016 and 2017. Notably, Adams took a significant jump in production during his two seasons with Getsy as his positional coach. In his first two years in the league, Adams recorded 88 receptions for 929 yards and four touchdowns. During his following two seasons, both under Getsy, he posted 149 receptions, 2,271 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Earlier this week, LaFleur stated that he was hopeful that quarterbacks coach Tom Clements, who is now in his second stint with the team, would return to the franchise in 2024. Still, LaFleur claimed that Clements has earned the right to decide his future. Clements is a 70-year-old coach who has already retired once, so nothing is off of the table. The assumption was that if Clements were out and Getsy was still available for a quarterbacks coaching position, he would be on the shortlist for the potential opening — due to his familiarity with LaFleur.

LaFleur has always claimed that the offensive side of the ball has a pretty collaborative approach, which means that assistants are working more in the game planning process than with other teams around the league. That makes Green Bay’s coaches more susceptible to outside promotions, despite LaFleur, officially, being the full-time play-caller.

Keep an eye on the offensive coordinator carousel, as a Packers coach or two might have an opportunity to leave after the offense’s hot end to the season with the youngest offense in recent NFL history. Who knows, maybe LaFleur even allows offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich — formerly the team’s offensive line coach — to leave for a potential play-calling opportunity. Back in 2022, when the team was looking to replace Nathaniel Hackett, Getsy was reportedly LaFleur’s first choice at offensive coordinator, When Getsy received an opportunity to call plays for the Chicago Bears, though, LaFleur turned down the option to block the interview.