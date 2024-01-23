2024 Packers Free Agents, Roster, Updates

Now that the offseason has officially begun for the Green Bay Packers, we figured it’s as good time as any to look at the team’s upcoming free agent class. According to Packers analyst Ken Ingalls, the team should effectively be $29 million over the salary cap to start the regular season, which means there will be plenty of decisions to be made from here on out. For every body that Green Bay brings back, they’ll need to clear cap space, which could impact the status of players like running back Aaron Jones, left tackle David Bakhtiari, outside linebacker Preston Smith and inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who are all still under contract with the team in 2024.

Without further adieu, let’s check out the players whose deals are expiring this year.

Unrestricted Free Agents (12)

RB AJ Dillon

TE Josiah Deguara

TE Tyler Davis

T Yosh Nijman

G Jon Runyan Jr.

ILB Eric Wilson

ILB Kristian Welch

CB Corey Ballentine

Slot/KR Keisean Nixon

S Darnell Savage

S Jonathan Owens

S Rudy Ford

All of the players above will be allowed to hit the open market if the team doesn’t ink them to a new contract by March. The only full-time starters on this list are the safeties, Darnell Savage and Jonathan Owens, though, running back AJ Dillon, guard Jon Runyan Jr. and cornerback/return man Keisean Nixon are all significant contributors to the team.

In his end-of-year presser on Monday, head coach Matt LaFleur stated that he hopes that Dillon will re-sign with the team, so it seems like the team is leaving the door open for Dillon to back up Aaron Jones in 2024.

On the same day, Runyan, who split time at right guard with second-year third-round pick Sean Rhyan this year, broke down in tears talking about what the Packers meant to him. He later stated, “I hope I don’t leave.”

Nixon is another player who apparently wants to hang around, as he posted a photo of his Green Bay locker with a praying emoji on his Instagram after saying that he “didn’t want to jinx anything” on Monday.

Restricted Free Agents (2)

RB Patrick Taylor

CB Robert Rochell

Restricted free agents are players whom the Packers have the option to tender. If the team does not tender these players, they will become unrestricted free agents. Below are the price tags for the different types of tenders in 2023:

Right of First Refusal: $2.4 million

Original-Round Tender: $2.5 million

Second-Round Tender: $4.0 million

First-Round Tender: $5.4 million

Neither Patrick Taylor, who was signed off of the New England Patriots’ practice squad, or Robert Rochell, who was signed off of the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad, likely command north of $2 million. If the do return to the team, expect them to sign cheaper contracts with the team as unrestricted free agents after the team passes on the option to tender them — the same process that led to tight end Tyler Davis’ signing last offseason.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents (3)

RB Emanuel Wilson

T Caleb Jones

P Daniel Whelan

ERFAs are players who have been in the league for less than three seasons but have seen their contracts expire. Green Bay is allowed to give these players a qualifying offer, which is a league-minimum contract, going into 2024. If the players don’t receive a qualifying offer, they turn into unrestricted free agents. If they are signed to a qualifying offer, they will be restricted free agents in 2025.

The assumption is that all three of these players will be back on qualifying offers this season.

With all that in mind, let’s take a look at the Packers’ 2024 roster, assuming that they sign their three ERFAs to qualifying offers, after the squad made 14 signings of reserve/futures players.

2024 Packers Roster - 1/23/2023 (RFAs included)