Reporting as Eligible - The Book of Love

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, Matt, and special guest JR Radcliffe break down the team’s heartbreaking yet inspiring loss to the NFC’s best team. Should we be sad because we couldn’t capitalize on the rain and Brock Purdy’s tiny little hands and the loss of Deebo Samuel, or should we be happy that we looked so very good with all the kids and no cap space? Or is it a bit of each? After all, life and football are complicated.

Was Eric Wilson’s fumble recovery the secret play of the game, and maybe the best high speed fumble recovery ever? Is Christian Watson the secret big problem? Why didn’t Bo Melton play more? How big of a loss was Zach Tom? They should pay Aaron Jones, right? And Fred Warner. I mean, damn.

Plus the future of Joe Barry, Darnell Savage, AJ Dillon, SBH, Aaron Jones, and the NFC North, and of course, listener questions!

