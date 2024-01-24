2024 NFL Defensive Coordinator Interview Tracker, Updates

Earlier today, Acme Packing Company took a look at the candidates that the Green Bay Packers interviewed for their 2021 defensive coordinator vacancy, following the firing of defensive coordinator Joe Barry. That’s one good way to start a list of potential coaching candidates for the opening in 2024.

Another good way to figure out who might be in the race for the job is by looking at who is interviewing for other jobs around the league. So far, the teams that are interviewing for a defensive coordinator opening are the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars (filled), Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and New York Giants. Below is a full list of the candidates who have reportedly been requested to interview for a defensive coordinator vacancy, along with some background on the potential coordinators and information on which teams they plan to or have interviewed with.

Derrick Ansley, defensive coordinator — Chargers

New York Giants

The former Nick Saban Alabama assistant first cut his teeth in the NFL as the defensive backs coach of the 2018 Oakland Raiders, a team which Packers assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia held the same position for. Ansley later was the defensive backs coach for the 2019-2020 Tennessee Titans and 2021-2022 Los Angeles Chargers, on top of being the defensive coordinator for the 2019-2020 Titans and 2023 Chargers. Ansley didn’t call plays for the Titans and was not a play-caller for the Chargers until head coach Brandon Staley was fired in-season. Following the team giving up 63 points to the Raiders, Staley was let go and the Chargers gave up just 53 points (18 ppg) in their final three games of the year to finish 2023, though, all three were losses.

Bobby Babich, linebackers coach — Bills

New York Giants

Babich played for his father, long-time NFL assistant Bob Bach, at North Dakota State. Babich first became a full-time NFL assistant coach in 2018, when he was named the safeties coach by the Buffalo Bills. In 2022, he was moved to linebackers coach, a position he currently holds today.

Shane Bowen, defensive coordinator — Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars (filled)

New York Giants

Bowen is currently the defensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans, but it’s uncertain if he will return to the team in 2024 under new head coach Brian Callahan. He first got a full-time role in the NFL back in 2018, when he was named the Titans’ outside linebackers coach. That same season, he was in the Titans’ facility with then-offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur. In 2021, Bowden was promoted to defensive coordinator, though, after being given play-calling duties by Mike Vrabel. Over the last four years with Bowen calling plays, the Titans have ranked 24th, 6th, 14th and 16th in points allowed per game.

Mike Caldwell, defensive coordinator — Jaguars (fired)

Philadelphia Eagles

Caldwell played a decade-plus in the NFL and received his first full-time job as an on-field assistant in 2011, when he was a linebackers coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. After two years on the job, he moved on to the Arizona Cardinals, where he was an inside linebackers coach for two seasons. After the Cardinals, he was named the assistant head coach and inside linebackers coach of the New York Jets under Todd Bowles. He later followed Bowles to Tampa Bay, where he Bowles’ inside linebackers coach from 2019 to 2021, including he team’s Super Bowl LV win. In 2022, he was named the defensive coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars, a position he held until this offseason, when he was replaced by Ryan Nielsen, via the Atlanta Falcons. In his two years in Jacksonville, Caldwell’s defenses ranked 12th and 17th in points allowed per game.

Anthony Campanile, linebackers coach — Dolphins

New York Giants

Campanile was an assistant at the college level for about a decade before making the jump from Michigan’s linebackers coach in 2019 to the Miami Dolphins, in the same position. Campanile has only been a defensive coordinator once before, when he was the co-defensive coordinator of the Boston College Eagles in 2018. Now that Vic Fangio and the Dolphins have split, it’s uncertain if Campanile will remain in Miami.

DeMarcus Covington, defensive line coach — Patriots

New England Patriots

Covington is a young defensive coordinator prospect, as the former college wide receiver is only 34 years old. He got his first full-time position as an on-field coach with the 2019 New England Patriots, when he was promoted to the team’s outside linebackers coach. Since 2020, Covington has been the team’s defensive line coach.

Chris Harris, pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach — Titans

Chicago Bears

Jacksonville Jaguars (filled)

Chris Harris is not the former Denver Broncos defensive back, but this one did play in the NFL for eight seasons. More importantly, he also interviewed for the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator opening back in 2021. He was named a defensive backs coach for the 2020 Washington Football Team, a gig he held through 2022. Last season, he joined the Tennessee Titans with the title of defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach, a promotion.

Chris Hewitt, pass game coordinator/secondary coach — Ravens

Jacksonville Jaguars (filled)

Hewitt was a long-time assistant for Greg Schiano at Rutgers before joining the Baltimore Ravens in 2012. From 2012 to 2019, he was the team’s defensive backs coach. In 2020, he was promoted to pass defensive coordinator. In 2022, his role changed to both pass game coordinator and secondary coach.

Michael Hodges, linebackers coach — Saints

New England Patriots

Hodges has only been a full-time on-field assistant in the NFL since 2020, when he was promoted from assistant linebackers coach for the New Orleans Saints to their linebackers coach. Before he made the jump into the NFL in 2017, he was the co-defensive coordinator of Eastern Illinois at the FCS level.

Tem Lukabu, outside linebackers coach — Panthers

New England Patriots

Lukabu has bounced between the NFL and college football several times, but only became a full-time on-field NFL coach in 2019 for the Cincinnati Bengals. After a year there, he left to become the defensive coordinator for the Boston College Eagles from 2020 to 2022, before returning to the Carolina Panthers in 2023. With a change at head coach, it’s uncertain if Lukabu will remain on the Panthers’ staff in 2024.

Marquand Manuel, safeties coach — Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars (filled)

As a player, safety Marquan Manuel was a member of the Green Bay Packers’ roster in 2006. Since 2015, Manuel has been able to hold onto full-time coaching roles at the NFL level. In 2015, he was named the Atlanta Falcons’ secondary coach. By 2017, he was promoted to defensive coordinator for two seasons. In 2020, he resurfaced as the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive backs back and then was named the New York Jets’ safety coach in 2021 under head coach Robert Saleh, whose best man in his wedding was Matt LaFleur. In 2017 and 2018, the defensive coordinated by Manuel ranked 8th and 25th in defensive points per game.

Don “Wink” Martindale, defensive coordinator — Giants (resigned)

Jacksonville Jaguars (filled)

This man needs no introduction. Wink Martindale has been a long-time assistant and coordinator in the NFL. As a defensive coordinator, he has been a member of the Denver Broncos (2010), Baltimore Ravens (2018-2021) and New York Giants (2022-2023). As an assistant, he has coached with the Oakland Raiders, Broncos and Ravens. Recently, he resigned from his position with the Giants, after head coach Brian Daboll released some of the assistants on his defensive staff. Wink is known for his man-heavy blitz scheme.

Christian Parker, defensive backs coach — Broncos

New England Patriots

Parker only recently received a full-time on-field position in 2021 with the Denver Broncos, but the 32-year-old was previously a Green Bay Packers quality control coach from 2019 to 2020 under Mike Pettine.

Ron Rivera, head coach — Commanders (fired)

Philadelphia Eagles

River has been a head coach for over 200 games at the NFL level. The last time that he was a defensive coordinator was back in 2010 with the San Diego Chargers, so it’s uncertain if he’s willing to actually accept a defensive coordinator job in 2024. In his four years with the Washington Commanders, Rivera’s defenses were a mixed bag, ranking 4th, 25th, 7th and 32nd in defensive scoring.

Terrell Williams, assistant head coach/defensive line coach— Titans

Chicago Bears

Williams first joined the ranks of the NFL in 2012, when he was named the defensive line coach of the Oakland Raiders after a two-year stint with Texas A&M. After the Raiders, he later joined the Miami Dolphins (2015-2017) and Tennessee Titans (2018-2022) with the title of defensive line coach. In 2023, he was promoted to assistant head coach/defensive line coach, though, it’s uncertain if he will remain with the team after the Titans hired Brian Callahan to be Tennessee’s new head coach.

Dennard Wilson, defensive backs coach — Ravens

New York Giants

Wilson, who had a cup of coffee with the Washington Redskins as a player, got his first crack in the NFL coaching world after he was a pro scout with the Chicago Bears (2008-2011). He’s held the role of defensive backs coach for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (2015-2016), New York Jets (2017-2018), Philadelphia Eagles (2021) and Baltimore Ravens (2023). He was also the passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach of the 2019-2020 Jets and 2022 Eagles. Recently, the Ravens have seen breakouts from safeties Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone.