Who are you rooting for in the NFC Championship Game?

Let’s take a quick break from talking about the defensive coordinator vacancy and discuss the big game in the NFC this weekend. This question popped up in my head earlier this week: Are Packers fans rooting for the San Francisco 49ers or the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game?

On one hand, the Lions are a divisional team for the Packers, which in theory makes them a “rival,” though, my hatred towards Detroit has never matched what I feel toward the Chicago Bears (little brother) and Minnesota Vikings (annoying cousin). Dan Campbell seems like a likable character, as far as NFL coaches go, and they’ve built a hard-nosed football team that is fun to watch.

On the other hand, the 49ers have ripped out the hearts of Packers fans a thousand times. To me, the 49ers feel like the Packers’ biggest rival in the NFL. As a 30-year-old, the most painful losses I can remember have come at the hands of the 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants — not any sort of divisional rival that Green Bay has.

So who are you rooting to win this one? Personally, I’d rather see the Lions go to the Super Bowl than the 49ers. A Lions Super Bowl also probably means that the AFC has a better chance of winning it all, which is really what I’m rooting for in all this.

Vote in the poll at the end of this article and scroll down to the comment section to drop your thoughts on the subject.