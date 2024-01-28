NFL Conference Championship Schedule: Details & picks for Chiefs-Ravens & Lions-49ers

It could have been us, if not for any number of mistakes. The Green Bay Packers could well have been playing in today’s NFC Championship Game, making a short trip to Ford Field where they won on Thanksgiving Day. Instead, the Packers fell short last Saturday as the San Francisco 49ers came back to win and earn the right to host today’s game against the Detroit Lions.

When those two teams kick off, they will know which team will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. The AFC Championship kicks off first, as the Baltimore Ravens host the Kansas City Chiefs in a titanic battle between elite teams and quarterbacks. This year, Baltimore has put up one of the best full-season DVOA ratings in history, but they will need to find a way to throw Patrick Mahomes off his game, which has been very difficult to do throughout his playoff career.

Join us here for both games and check out our writers’ picks for the contests below.

AFC Championship Game

WHO?

Kansas City Chiefs (AFC #3) vs. Baltimore Ravens (AFC #1)

WHERE?

M&T Bank Stadium

Baltimore, Maryland

WHEN?

Sunday, January 28, 2024

3:00 PM Eastern Time

HOW?

TV Channel: CBS

Commentators: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Online Streaming: Paramount+ and NFL+

ODDS (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point spread: Ravens -3.5

Over/under total: 44.5

NFC Championship Game

WHO?

Detroit Lions (NFC #3) vs. San Francisco 49ers (NFC #1)

WHERE?

Levi’s Stadium

Santa Clara, California

WHEN?

Sunday, January 28, 2024

3:30 PM Pacific Time (6:30 PM Eastern)

HOW?

TV Channel: FOX

Commentators: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Online Streaming: FOX Sports app & NFL+

ODDS (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point spread: 49ers -7.5

Over/under total: 51.5

APC Game Picks