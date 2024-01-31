Wednesday Cheese Curds: 2023 rookie class impresses in a big way

The Packers went into 2023 with nearly unprecedented youth across the board. The Packers came out of 2023 with a rookie class that was playing like experienced veterans down the stretch.

To say the Packers’ rookies impressed is a big understatement. This was a home run of a draft class, and had it not come together the way it did, the Packers’ season probably wouldn’t have had such a positive second half.

The extent to which these players will grow remains an open question. There’s no guarantee that any of them will be better in 2024 than they were in 2023, but that’s fine. For right now, nearly the whole of the Packers’ draft class can say they got off to a great start in their NFL careers, and that’s as good a reason to be hopeful about the 2024 Packers as any.

Here’s the best part of this article: there were tons of options from which to choose.

