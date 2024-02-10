Super Bowl 2024: How to watch Chiefs vs. 49ers, game time, odds, music acts, & more

It is finally time to crown the champions of the NFL for the 2023 season. Super Bowl LVIII is here, as the two teams that met in the world’s biggest game four years ago do so again this weekend.

Those teams are the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, who met in Super Bowl LIV. Kansas City won that game 31-20, earning the franchise its first Super Bowl title since Super Bowl IV after the 1969 season. This year, the Chiefs will make their fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five seasons, as they lost Super Bowl LV to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then won again last year in a high-scoring affair over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 49ers, meanwhile, will make their eighth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history and are looking for their sixth victory. The Joe Montana- and Steve Young-led 49ers won all five previous titles between 1981 and 1994, but the franchise was held out of the big game again until 2012, when Jim Harbaugh’s team lost to his brother John and the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite the Chiefs’ impressive run over the past several years, they are two-point underdogs heading into the game. Kansas City was also a narrow underdog last year, getting one point to the Eagles before winning 38-35 on a field goal with just seconds left.

Additionally, this year’s game will as always feature a number of well-known musical acts performing before the game and during the halftime show. Check below for some of those details and much more to help you get ready to tune in for the game this Sunday evening.

WHAT?

Super Bowl LVIII

WHO?

San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

WHERE?

Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas, Nevada

WHEN?

Sunday, February 11, 2024

3:30 PM Pacific Time (6:30 PM Eastern)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: CBS

Commentators: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Online Streaming

Paramount+

NFL+

Radio Broadcast

Westwood One Sports

SiriusXM 88

WHAT ELSE?

Musical Performances

National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Halftime Show: Usher

Odds (via DraftKings sportsbook)

Point spread: 49ers -2

Over/under total: 47.5

Last Meetings

Regular season: Week 7 2022 (Chiefs 44, @49ers 23)

Postseason: Super Bowl LIV (Chiefs 31, 49ers 20)

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular season: Tied 7-7

Postseason: Chiefs lead 1-0