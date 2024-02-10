Weekend Open Thread

Drop all your on- or off-topic thoughts this weekend down in the comment section below.

Here’s what I’m thinking about:

It took until February, but the entire NFL finally has a defensive coordinator. Here’s who ended up getting jobs this year:

Bears: Eric Washington (former BUF AHC and DL coach)

Bills: Bobby Babich (former BUF LB coach)*

Chargers: Jesse Minter (former Michigan DC)

Commanders: Joe Whitt Jr. (former DAL DB coach and PGC)

Cowboys: Mike Zimmer (unemployed)

Dolphins: Anthony Weaver (former BAL AHC and DL coach)

Eagles: Vic Fangio (former MIA DC)

Falcons: Jimmy Lake (former LAR AHC)

Giants: Shane Bowen (former TEN DC)

Jaguars: Ryan Nielsen (former ATL DC and DL coach)

Packers: Jeff Hafley (former Boston College HC)*

Patriots: DeMarcus Covington (former NE DL coach)

Rams: Chris Shula (former LAR LB coach)

Ravens: Zach Orr (former BAL ILB coach)*

Seahawks: Aden Durde (former DAL DL coach)*

Titans: Dennard Wilson (former BAL DB coach)*

* designates that a coach had an interview with the Packers during their 2024 defensive coordinator search

Interestingly enough, five of the Packers’ eight reported interview subjects this offseason ended up landing NFL defensive coordinator jobs. The exceptions were former Giants DC Wink Martindale, former Chargers HC Brandon Staley and former Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker, who at one point was rumored to be the favorite for the job.

According to The Leap’s Peter Bukowski, the Packers wanted to add Parker — who also had a defensive coordinator interview with the New England Patriots — to their coaching staff even after Jeff Hafley was hired. Instead, Parker will be joining the Philadelphia Eagles’ staff — where he’ll coach with Vic Fangio. Fangio and Parker both worked together in 2021 with the Broncos, Parker’s first season as an assistant coach in the NFL.

Staley, at least at the moment, hasn’t agreed to a job in either the NFL or at the college level. Martindale, meanwhile, will be coaching the Michigan Wolverines, who lost their defensive coordinator to Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers this offseason.