Super Bowl LVIII: 49ers vs. Chiefs Game Thread

It’s finally time to finish off the 2023 NFL season, with Super Bowl LVIII putting a wrap on the campaign. Tonight’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will crown another NFL champion, with the Chiefs pushing for a second-straight title.

Tonight’s game is a rematch from Super Bowl LIV four years ago, when the Chiefs won their second title and the first in the Andy Reid/Patrick Mahomes era.

That’s enough intro. Join us in the comments below throughout tonight’s game as we follow along with all of the action!