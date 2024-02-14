Wednesday Cheese Curds: Packers ready to attack in 2024

Nobody may have seen the 2023 Packers coming, but the same can’t be said for 2024. There will be plenty of expectations placed on their performance for next season, both from within the Packers organization and without, and they’re not going to be catching anybody by surprise this fall.

Everybody, by this point, knows what Jordan Love can do. They know about all of the Packers’ young skill position players. They know what the plan of attack will be.

So, as Rashan Gary lays out in the article below, there’s little that the Packers can do but to attack back. There is still growth and development ahead, but the time to attack the rest of the league has arrived. Love and the young Packers opened another window of contention with their late season run. The pieces are now in place, and as they continue to build up the roster, the Packers need to be ready to take everyone’s best shot.

Nobody will be looking to Green Bay as a rebuilding team this year. They’ve already built something. It’s time to attack.

