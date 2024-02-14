Draft Talk: The Packers’ needs and Jeff Hafley’s defense

Draft Talk is back for another season. In our first episode of this series, Acme Packing Company’s Justis Mosqueda and FanBuzz’s Tyler Brooke break all of the Green Bay Packers’ needs this offseason, going position-by-position to determine their level of priority. In the end, our duo settled on four positions being the most important for the team to address this offseason: running back, offensive line, off-ball linebacker and safety.

Notably, outside of the offensive line, these are positions where the top of the draft is relatively weak. For perspective, Mosqueda and Brooke discussed The Athletic’s Dane Brugler’s new big board. In it, the top running back in the class is running back Jonathon Brooks of Texas, who is ranked 70th overall and is coming off of an ACL tear. At linebacker and safety, only two prospects, a piece, are ranked within Brugler’s top 60.

In the second half of the podcast, the focus is the new Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who comes to the Packers via Boston College. Hafley’s resume and defensive scheme are touched on, as well as how difficult it is to be a college football head coach right now. Numerous examples show us just how badly some, but not all, college coaches want to leave that level of the sport.

Also mentioned was a podcast that Mosqueda appeared on this week discussing the Super Bowl with Yahoo! Sports’ Charles McDonald. If you want to listen to that episode, check out THIS link.

Timestamps

0:00: WE’RE BACK, BABY

2:00: Our plan for Draft Talk in 2024

4:00: The draft is weak at the Packers’ needs

8:45: A position-by-position breakdown

35:45: Jeff Hafley’s resume, scheme and why college football is a bad line of work

