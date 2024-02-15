Packers Mock Draft: Green Bay solidifies its offense

It’s time to finally dip our toes in the mock draft game. Plenty will change on how draft prospects are perceived over the next few months, as we’re still a few weeks out from the combine — let alone pro days — but we might as well take a stab at it.

As we’re still familiarizing ourselves with the names in this class, we’ll only be drafting the Green Bay Packers’ selections in the first three rounds of the draft using Pro Football Focus’ mock draft simulator. The good news? The Packers own five selections in the first 91 choices of the draft, so we can still make plenty of picks.

First Round, Pick #25: Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

The photo above shows the 24 selections that were made before the Packers were on the clock in the simulation that we ran. Notably, five offensive tackles came off the board prior to Green Bay’s pick: Joe Alt, Olu Fashanu, Taliese Fuaga, J.C. Latham and Amarius Mims.

The offensive line is going to be an important position for Packers fans to track this draft season, as the strengths of the draft seem to be receiver, the offensive line and cornerback. Receiver is almost certainly not going to be the team’s top draft choice, in part due to the Packers’ history of not draft first-round receivers and in part due to the fact that they have so many young pass-catchers under contract.

Cornerback is another position that I don’t believe is a major problem on the depth chart, but others don’t see it that way. Personally, I think Carrington Valentine showed enough as a rookie in 2023 to treat him like a potential long-term starter moving forward. I don’t think Jaire Alexander is on his way out, by any means, and the team also is expected to get back outside cornerback Eric Stokes back from a hamstring injury next year. On top of that, there’s a decent chance that slot cornerback and kickoff returner Keisean Nixon is re-signed by the team. That’s four contributors for 2.5 starting jobs.

So that leaves us with offensive linemen, as running back, off-ball linebacker and safety are not positions with many (maybe any?) players who are considered first-round talents in this draft. If there’s a run on true tackles to start this draft, don’t be surprised if the team ends up looking at one of these hybrid offensive linemen, who might have to kick inside to guard, at the end of the first round.

Holy mother of savage blocks Troy Fautanu pic.twitter.com/ddt1pTNmZe — BOLTS Draft Talk (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 8, 2024

One of those players is Washington’s Troy Fautanu. Another is Duke’s Graham Barton.

Fautanu started at left tackle for the Huskies, but there are worries that he’ll measure in at under 6’4” at the combine in a couple of weeks. Last season, he was a First-Team All-Pac-12 player who also won the Morris Trophy, which is awarded to the conference’s best offensive lineman. Washington, which went all the way to the national championship game, also won the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the best offensive line unit in the sport.

Depending on what happens with David Bakhtiari at left tackle and Jon Runyan Jr. at right guard in the offseason, Fautanu has the potential to start at multiple positions in 2024.

Second Round, Pick #41: Kingsley Suamataia, OL, BYU

I think we’ll be talking about BYU RT Kingsley Suamataia as a 1st round prospect in a year or so…



Only RS-Freshman. 5-Star, Oregon transfer. Really strong season when you focus on him… pic.twitter.com/wlAUbtvXxl — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) December 21, 2022

You said you wanted the team to draft fewer defenders at the top of the draft, right? Well, here’s back-to-back offensive linemen.

To me, this is simply a value selection. Kingsley Suamataia has as high of an upside as any offensive lineman in this draft class, even if his polish isn’t totally there yet. Even after turning in a card for Fautanu, I think there’s room to add Suamataia. In a world where the Packers draft two offensive linemen early in April, it would probably allow for either Elgton Jenkins or Zach Tom to kick inside to the center position.

Adding two more bodies would allow Rasheed Walker, Tom, Suamataia and Fautanu to battle at tackle, Jenkins, Sean Rhyan and Fautanu to battle at guard and Myers, Jenkins and Tom to battle at center. Competition makes for the best results, right? Maybe it takes a year, like it did for Walker, for Suamataia to adjust to the NFL level. If it does, though, Green Bay won’t be pressed to throw him into the fire before he’s ready.

Second Round, Pick #57: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

Ignore the number 45. This guy could be a game changer for the Bucs. Such a Todd Bowles player. 90.1 PFF grade and 85.5 coverage grade. Edgerrin Cooper is the real deal at ILB. pic.twitter.com/6wUn2lWwcs — JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) February 7, 2024

As we already mentioned, the off-ball linebacker group is not strong in this class. Only three are expected to be drafted in the first 84 picks of the draft, per the consensus draft board. One of those linebackers, North Carolina State’s Payton Wilson, is over-aged and has already had three season-ending injuries. Another, Clemson’s Jeremiah Trotter Jr., has some serious physical limitations.

For my money, Texas A&M’s Edgerrin Cooper is the top off-ball linebacker in the class, with Michigan’s Junior Colson being the runner up. Cooper, like Colson, is an athletic linebacker who has a chance to be a long-term starter, but isn’t a fully-developed player at the moment.

In the Packers’ new 4-3 defense, Cooper would be allowed to be a rotational player while Quay Walker and Isaiah McDuffie hold down the fort — assuming that De’Vondre Campbell is a cap casualty. In a couple seasons (or maybe sooner) he should be able to take that job from McDuffie, who is a little undersized and a below average athlete for an NFL starter.

Third Round, Pick #88: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

Someone is going to need to spell Aaron Jones out of the backfield next year, as the team seemed to have no interest in actually giving Emmanuel Wilson carries in 2023. At the moment, Wilson is currently second on the Packers’ depth chart going into 2024, as both AJ Dillon and Patrick Taylor are set to be unrestricted free agents.

Who better to fill in for Dillon than Trey Benson, the 6’1”, 221-pound running back out of Florida State? After transferring out of Oregon, Benson earned back-to-back All-ACC honors with the Seminoles, taking 310 carries for 1,896 yards (6.1 yards per carry) and 23 touchdowns. He also caught 33 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown, with the majority of those catches coming in his final college football season.

Third Round, Pick #91: Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, SAF, Texas Tech

Players often ask about what #NFL scouts are looking for and I usually just say something like, “fly around and make them notice you.”



That’s exactly what @TexasTechFB FS Dadrion Taylor-Demerson has done this year.



Here’s rep that got @seniorbowl attention.



Crazy closing… https://t.co/lrSzRiSf0Z pic.twitter.com/Hm07bfLX2a — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 20, 2023

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson was a standout at the Shrine Bowl, being named by the all-star game’s coaches as one of the players of the week for his performance in practice. He’s also expected to be one of the faster players in Indianapolis next month.

In new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s system, Taylor-Demerson would fit in as a middle of the field safety, allowing him to play sideline to sideline as a deep coverage player. If the Packers can find a player who fits that role, all that will be left to address on the defensive side of the ball is strong safety.