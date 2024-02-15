The Green Bay Packers have had tremendous success finding quality offensive linemen on the third day of the NFL Draft over the past few decades. That run goes back to the early 1990s, when they drafted players like Adam Timmerman and Marco Rivera, and it carried through into the 2000s and 2010s with names like Josh Sitton, Corey Linsley, and David Bakhtiari.

Maybe, just maybe, the Packers did it again in 2022 with Zach Tom and Rasheed Walker. While the former name impressed with his versatility and ability to play right tackle as a rookie, Walker took a while to get his feet under him. But once he did in 2023, he played very well down the stretch in relief of Bakhtiari, who continued to deal with knee issues related to his ACL tear from New Year’s Eve 2020.

Now, the Packers face a major decision with Bakhtiari that will have huge ripple effects. Bakhtiari’s contract is set to carry a salary cap hit of just over $40 million in 2024, but if the Packers can release him, they will save about $21 million in cap space. That’s a big deal for a team that is a bit cap-strapped, though the Packers have a number of potential options in terms of opening up some space in 2024. Still, none are likely to free up as much space as releasing Bakhtiari, and doing so would open up a lot of room for the team to make some free agent splashes at other positions.

But beyond just the financial piece of the puzzle, the Packers moving on from Bakhtiari would likely signify a plan to move ahead with Walker as their starting left tackle. However, it would also solidify tackle as a need on the roster, at least for depth purposes; and perhaps another day-three developmental prospect would be in order.

With the quarterback question well and truly answered for this team for 2024 and beyond (thanks, Jordan Love!), the left tackle spot is arguably the biggest decision that this team will need to make. And that decision, which would ideally take place before the start of free agency, will set the stage for everything else that is to come in the next few months.

