As of this moment, safety is squarely atop the list of roster needs for the Green Bay Packers. The franchise has just one safety with more than 100 career defensive snaps under contract for 2024, that being rookie Anthony Johnson, Jr., and Jeff Hafley’s defensive scheme will rely heavily on a deep single safety.

But beyond that position group, debates are raging about what else the Packers desperately need. Do they need boundary cornerbacks despite the presence of Jaire Alexander, Carrington Valentine and Eric Stokes? What about linebackers, with the 4-3 scheme requiring more bodies and with De’Vondre Campbell taking a major step back in 2023? And then there’s the question at left tackle: Is Rasheed Walker truly the team’s long-term blindside tackle, leaving the team to just need some depth on the line, or should they invest heavily at that position as well?

It seems that everyone has a different opinion on the order of needs behind safety. That could be a sign that the Packers have a ton of huge, pressing needs, but it could be an indication of something very different — that the roster is pretty solid and the debate is more on the margins of the roster. Hopefully this turns out to be the latter.

Safety is #1 on the Packers list, right? We're all in agreement there?

It gets a lot more difficult to parse the Packers' needs after safety, however. Is cornerback really the #2 need? Is linebacker only #5, given a move to a 4-3 base?

One thing is certain: Brian Gutekunst did a masterful job filling needs last season in the draft. He'll need to do so again in 2024.

The Packers got several very good seasons out of a former Bears safety when they signed Adrian Amos in 2019, but Jackson's situation is very different -- unlike Amos, he got cut rather than simply becoming a free agent, and he does so with several years more of wear and tear than Amos had when he signed.

Three of the 11 people on this panel have the Packers in the Super Bowl for next year, including former Green Bay safety Matt Bowen. Bowen also is one of two analysts picking Jordan Love to be the NFL MVP.

That's certainly one way to decide who will take a penalty. It's probably still a better approach than Jaire Alexander just deciding to call a coin toss, though.