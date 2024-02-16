Green Bay Packers State of the Roster: Defensive Tackle

We’re finally turning our attention to the defensive side of the ball with today’s edition of our Green Bay Packers State of the Roster series. First up on defense is defensive tackle, where there are some questions about the team’s personnel group as it transitions from a 3-4 scheme to a 4-3 defense under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

3-Technique

Under Contract: Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks and Colby Wooden

If we’re talking about the 4-3 defense, there are really two roles for defensive tackles to play. The first is a three-technique, a penetrating position where the lineman lines up on the outside shoulder of an offense’s guard. Think Aaron Donald. The second role is a nose tackle, which unlike in the true 3-4 defense will not line head up on a center. Instead, the player will play a one-gap gap role, a more penetrating position than its 3-4 counterpart, as an A-gap player.

As far as the three-techniques on the Packers’ roster go, I see three: Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks and Colby Wooden, all players selected in Green Bay’s last two draft classes. Some might want to see Brooks and Wooden get a shot at defensive end, but that’s now how Jeff Hafley’s 4-3 defense is expected to operate.

Hafley’s 4-3 defense should mimic what the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans and New York Jets are running under defensive coaches from the same coaching tree. The idea that the Packers will now want big, edge-setting defensive ends is simply not rooted in reality.

Look at who these teams have added recently. The Houston Texans traded up to the third overall pick to select pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr., who is listed at 243 pounds, in last years draft. The New York Jets rush the passer with 255-pounder Bryce Huff and 2023 first-round pick Will McDonald, who comes in at just 241 pounds. The San Francisco 49ers made three moves at defensive end this season, adding Chase Young (264 pounds), Randy Gregory (242 pounds) and Clelin Ferrell (265 pounds).

Green Bay isn’t going to be running a 4-3 under defense, which functionally is a 4-3 defense with 3-4 personnel. An example of that is when the Seattle Seahawks were doing just that and had hulking Red Bryant play end at 320-plus pounds. Instead, the Packers will be playing a true 4-3 stack, which with Hafley’s single-high structure means that they’re going to need a hell of a pass-rushing unit.

Think about it from this perspective: Playing a dropdown safety with a 4-3 stack defense means that you’re inviting the pass, particularly crossing routes that have a high level of success against single-high coverages. The answer for Houston, New York and San Francisco on these routes is to simply get after the passer quicker, as it becomes a race to the quarterback before he can actually throw that ball.

That’s why you should expect Brooks and Wooden to play three-technique and not end. Think smaller bodies that can get after the quarterback all across the offensive line, as the defense will now be inviting the pass with just a single safety deep behind the box.

Nose Tackle

Under Contract: Kenny Clark, T.J. Slaton and Jonathan Ford

Yes, Kenny Clark is probably going to have to change positions yet again. In previous seasons, Clark has bounced between 3-4 defensive end and 3-4 nose tackle. Now, his best role, within the context of the other players around him, will be as a 4-3 nose tackle. There, he should be one of the better pass-rushing nose tackles in the league.

If a player like Devonte Wyatt needs a breather, though, don’t be surprised if Clark ends up playing some three-technique snaps on running downs. Clark is versatile enough to do both.

Behind Clark will be T.J. Slaton, who started all 17 games as a third-year player in 2023. Slaton is primarily a run defender, which doesn’t fit in as an every-down player in Hafley’s new scheme. Assume that he’s primarily only going to be playing running downs, as long as the defensive line — particularly Clark — is healthy.

The reserve in this unit is Jonathan Ford, the former 2022 draft choice who has spent the last two seasons on the Packers’ practice squad.