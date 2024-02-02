Aaron Jones Named Finalist for Salute To Service Award

The NFL announced this week that Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is a finalist for the 13th annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The award recognizes NFL players, coaches, and team executives/personnel “who best demonstrated support for the military community”. This is Jones’ first time being selected as a finalist and his second nomination (2018) according to Packers.com editor Mike Spofford.

Aaron Jones has been very involved in the Packers’ Salute to Service efforts. His parents both served in the U.S. Army and helping military members has been important to his community efforts. Jones has spent time with veterans in the hospital, visited military bases, and promoting Patriot K9s of Wisconsin, a nonprofit that connects veterans with service dogs. Jones’ A&A All the Way Foundation also raises money to help military families, including an annual gala. His brother, Xavier, is also currently an active member of the Air Force.

“Anytime the Packers have anything that involves the military, I try to get involved as much as I can because that’s near and dear to my heart,” said Jones after his initial nomination.

One nominee from each team was selected in November and narrowed down this week to three finalists who were chosen based on fan voting, an NFL internal committee, and USAA. The Salute to Service Award recipient will be chosen by a panel of judges, consisting of U.S. Military members, the NFL, and USAA.

Jones is up for the award alongside San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and New England Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona. The winner will be announced on Feb. 8 in Las Vegas at the NFL’s primetime awards special, the NFL Honors, which airs on CBS.