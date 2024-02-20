Tuesday Cheese Curds: Are the Packers turning over a new leaf?

After years of maintaining the status quo, this offseason has been an interesting change in Green Bay.

Though he still had time left on his contract, the Packers fired Joe Barry and took a big swing on Jeff Hafley, who has, to this point, never been a full-time solo defensive coordinator at any level. They cut ties with strength and conditioning coach Chris Gizzi, a long-time member of the Packers’ organization dating back to his time as a player 20 years ago, replacing him with Aaron Hill of the San Francisco 49ers.

All this comes after the Packers remarkably overachieved down the stretch, rallying from a 2-5 start to finish as a playoff team, advancing as far as the divisional round despite their lackluster first half to the 2023 season. The Packers could have rested on that success, but didn’t, and that stands in contrast to the last few offseasons of the Rodgers era, where they did almost everything they could to keep the band together and rock the boat as little as possible.

Obviously, it’s too early to say that any of these moves are a success, but it seems telling that they’ve been made at all. At least they’re trying something new.

