Green Bay Packers State of the Roster: Linebacker

Our next edition of our State of the Roster series focuses on the linebacker position, which should see some changes with the transition from Joe Barry’s 3-4 defense to Jeff Hafley’s 4-3 defense. Based on the roster numbers for similar schemes, the Green Bay Packers should be in the roster for three or four new players at the position — making it one of the biggest needs of the 2024 offseason.

Under Contract: Quay Walker, De’Vondre Campbell, Isaiah McDuffie and Christian Young

Free Agents: Eric Wilson and Kristian Welch

On the off-ball linebacker front, the first decision that the Packers will need to make is whether or not the team will end up keeping De’Vondre Campbell, who was an inside linebacker in the 3-4 scheme and would likely transition to 4-3 middle linebacker if he’s kept. Campbell is a possible cap casualty, as he’s due $10.75 million in cash in 2024, beginning with a $2.9 million roster bonus that is slated to pay out on March 15th. Think of that as a deadline date for the decision.

If Campbell is moved on from, Quay Walker, the now third-year former first-round pick, would likely play middle linebacker. Beyond Walker, though, the team has some holes to fill at the position. Behind him, the only other off-ball linebackers under contract for 2024 are Isaiah McDuffie, a rotational player for the Packers last season, and Christian Young, a converted college safety who signed a reserve/futures deal with the team.

Green Bay has two players who are expected to hit unrestricted free agency, Eric Wilson and Kristian Welch — both who primarily play special teams ahead of defense.

So what does that mean for the Packers? How many players are they going to need at the position? If Campbell is gone, assuming that Young is not much more than a camp body, the number of linebackers they’ll want to add this offseason could be as high as four.

If you look at similar defenses to Jeff Hafley’s expected scheme, the San Francisco 49ers kept six off-ball linebackers on their final end-of-season roster, the Houston Texans also kept six and the New York Jets rostered eight. To say the least, this is a major need for the Packers, who not only need to backfill the position with NFL-caliber depth but also are in the market for potentially two starters at the outside linebacker positions.

This makes linebacker either the team’s first- or second-largest need on the team going into 2024, along with the safety position.

Keep in mind, Hafley’s defense is expected to be a true stack 4-3 defense, as opposed to the 4-3 under defense that plays a strong-side linebacker on the line of scrimmage. Because of this, the thought is that the outside linebackers on the team should be relatively interchangeable. The squad should want smaller, faster backers at those positions to help the defense chase down runs from behind and assist in coverage, while the middle linebacker is primarily an inside run fitter who would have a limited role in coverage. The speed on the field should allow the Packers to play an increased amount of base snaps against three-receiver sets, too, a significant change from how Barry’s defense was deployed.