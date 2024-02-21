Wednesday Cheese Curds: What will Jordan Love’s next contract look like?

In roster construction, one question almost always leads to another. That’s the case with Jordan Love, at least. This season, the Packers answered the first and most important question regarding his place in their plans: is he good enough to build around? If the second half of the year is any indication, that’s a resounding yes.

The second question, then, has to do with his contract situation. Sooner than later, the Packers will want to secure him long term. What does that contract look like?

To that end, this is more of an accounting problem than a roster building one. Having determined that Love is good enough to keep around, the Packers will re-sign him. There’s no question about that. When, for how much, and for how long are all issues for Russ Ball to solve, and he will at some point.

But the crucial question is answered, and the Packers have their next franchise quarterback. How things go under his next contract will be a mystery that unfolds over the next few years.

