Packers DC Jeff Hafley will meet with media on Thursday

On Wednesday, it was announced to the Green Bay Packers’ beat reporters that head coach Matt LaFleur will be introducing new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to the media on Thursday. This marks the first time that either LaFleur or Hafley have spoken to the press directly since the team made the defensive coordinator hire in January.

LaFleur will speak at 2:45 PM Central, an expected back-and-forth of 15 minutes, before Hafley’s portion of the press conference will begin. Previously, all we’ve heard from the Packers on the hiring of Hafley has come from a select few words from general manager Brian Gutekunst’s end-of-year press conference and the words that LaFleur stated in his press release to the public.

Below is what LaFleur said in that statement:

“We are excited to welcome Jeff, his wife, Gina, and their daughters, Hope and Leah, to the Packers and the Green Bay community,” added LaFleur. “Jeff has had success at every stop of his coaching career with an impressive track record of developing players at every level. We look forward to him leading our defense”

So if you had any questions about how the Packers’ defense will change, from personnel to scheme, tomorrow will be the first opportunity that either LaFleur or Hafley will be able to provide some context there. As a reminder, LaFleur is also expected to speak at the combine in Indianapolis next week, which means we’re going to get a heavy dosage of him before he holes up until the NFL draft.