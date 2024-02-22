It has not been two weeks since Super Bowl LVIII took place, but the heat is already starting to ramp up around the NFL’s offseason and the start of free agency in March. The new league year begins in just under three more weeks, on March 13th, while next week’s NFL Combine will be an opportunity for teams to start laying the groundwork for big free agent pursuits.

The Green Bay Packers will need to figure out what to do with some of the big contracts on their books in the meantime, and conversations with agents next week will probably factor into those decisions. But if they do indeed free up some significant salary cap room in time for the start of the league year, the Packers could take a big swing or two in free agency, particularly at one of their big need positions.

After all, Brian Gutekunst has not shied away from doubling down on a position in both free agency and in the NFL Draft. The 2019 offseason remains the prime example, when Gutekunst doubled down at two positions. That year’s signings of edge rushers Preston and Za’Darius Smith and safety Adrian Amos preceded first-round draft picks that he spent at the same positions in the form of Rashan Gary and Darnell Savage.

Safety remains the logical spot where that approach would make sense this year. With some intriguing draft prospects projected to go in the first three rounds of the draft and some very good players potentially coming available in free agency, that position is the odds-on favorite for a double-dip, and that’s made even more likely by the dearth of options currently on the roster.

In today’s curds, let’s look at some news from a couple of veteran safeties who may be free agent options for the Packers in a few weeks, and rest assured that we’ll be looking closely at draft-eligible safeties during next week’s Combine.

Lukas Van Ness’ strong finish was ‘just the starting point’ | Packers.com

Van Ness was the 13th overall pick in last year's draft, but it's worth remembering that he just turned 22 years old last summer after declaring as a redshirt sophomore. Like Rashan Gary before him, Van Ness will look to build off a strong end to his rookie season, though he’ll be adjusting to a bit of a different defensive scheme in his first full NFL offseason.

2024 NFL free agency: Best team fits for top 50 players - ESPN+ ($)

The Packers are mentioned here as a good fit for New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney, a versatile player who can line up deep or closer to the line of scrimmage.

Giants might use transition tag on Xavier McKinney, per report - Big Blue View

However, this report suggests that the Giants may use one of the tags on McKinney instead. That would give them the ability to match any contract offer he would receive on the open market, though they would get no compensation if they declined to do so.

Ravens safety Geno Stone on free agency: 'I just want to be somewhere I’m appreciated' | NFL.com

Impending free agent Geno Stone calls Baltimore home, but he also says that "business is business." With the Packers having connections to the Ravens' front office and Stone having a breakout season as a deep safety, he might be a good fit in Green Bay though he's likely to get a pretty big payday.

NFL beat writer mock draft 2024: Trades shake up top 10 picks and QB landscape - The Athletic ($)

This mock doesn't find the Packers a safety, but they do deepen their secondary with cornerback Nate Wiggins out of Clemson.

Packers connection with Relative Athletic Scores and the NFL Scouting Combine | Packers Wire

In case you've somehow forgotten, the Packers prioritize overall athleticism as much or more than any other team in the NFL. Here's a quick refresher on the RAS scale, which assigns prospects a value from 0-10 based on their measurements as compared to other players at their position.

Pennsylvania woman with 649 warrants arrested in Columbus, Ohio | NBC4i.com

We got her!