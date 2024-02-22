Draft Talk: Ranking the linebackers in the 2024 NFL Draft

Draft Talk is back for another offseason and our first order of action is sorting out the off-ball linebacker position. With just Quay Walker and Isaiah McDuffie returning from the 53-man roster, assuming that De’Vondre Campbell becomes a cap casualty, the Green Bay Packers probably need four more players at the position — with at least one being a starter — this offseason. For reference, the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and Houston Texans, three teams from the same defensive coaching tree that new Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley comes from, all carried at least six off-ball linebackers during the 2023 season.

Here’s the bad news: This draft class isn’t particularly strong at the position. Just one example of this is what is on display on the consensus draft board, which features the top off-ball linebacker in the class ranked 52nd overall in the class. Only two linebackers are ranked in the range of second-round picks.

After reviewing players’ college film, Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooke and Justis Mosqueda go prospect-by-prospect, detailing the strengths and weaknesses of these individual players, as our duo ranks the linebackers in the upcoming draft class. One, Clemson’s Jeremiah Trotter Jr., seems to notably be overranked at this point in the process.

Justis’ top LB rankings

Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M Cedric Gray, North Carolina Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington Junior Colson, Michigan Darius Muasau, UCLA Payton Wilson, North Carolina State Marist Liufau, Notre Dame Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

Tyler’s top LB rankings

Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M Cedric Gray, North Carolina Junior Colson, Michigan Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State Payton Wilson, North Carolina State Darius Muasau, UCLA Marist Liufau, Notre Dame

Timestamps

1:00: An overview of this linebacker crop

2:00: Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

6:45: Edgerrin Cooper

9:30: Why is linebacker a need for the Packers?

11:45: Cedric Gray

15:00: Edefuan Ulofoshio

18:45: Junior Colson

21:00: Michael Barrett

21:45: Darius Muasau

24:00: Payton Wilson

27:30: Tommy Eichenberg

28:45: Marist Liufau

30:45: Ty’Ron Hopper

33:30: Curtis Jacobs

35:45: Nathaniel Watson

36:30: Trevin Wallace

