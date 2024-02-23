The Green Bay Packers’ new defensive coordinator took to the podium with an energetic personality, displaying his passion for coaching defense and describing his aggressive approach. In that way, Jeff Hafley’s introductory press conference was a lot like Joe Barry’s three years ago, and we all know how that went.

Energy and passion were never an issue for Barry, and they won’t be for Hafley either. But the Packers are hoping that their new DC turns that attitude into success in ways that his predecessor did not.

Still, first impressions are at least worth something, and Hafley made a good one on Thursday. His excitement about coaching for the Packers, specifically, was encouraging, and he seems to have both a preferred approach to his scheme but also the willingness to adapt to his players.

With the NFL on the doorstep of the 2024 Scouting Combine, this was the last chance to hear from head coach Matt LaFleur before next week’s event as well, as LaFleur will not be in attendance in Indianapolis. Let’s take a spin around the various comments from these coaches on Thursday before fully shifting our attention to the Combine on Monday.

Jeff Hafley looks to bring ‘fearless’ approach to Packers’ defense | Packers.com

Matt LaFleur said he wasn't necessarily looking for a new DC who would change the Packers' scheme, but Hafley's approach won him over -- and he feels that the team's defensive personnel is set up nicely to adapt to the shift to a 4-3.

What to know about the Green Bay Packers’ new assistant coaches | Packersnews.com

Here's a great look at all of the Packers' new hires, with comments from LaFleur and Hafley about each of them. Each of them has some level of pre-existing relationship with either the head coach or DC, but it would be a stretch to call any of them "nepotism hires."

New Packers DC Jeff Hafley on 4-3, jump from college to NFL - ESPN

Some more notes from Hafley: he said "I do love" press man coverage, and he's focused on making his scheme work for the players he has at his disposal. On a personal level, he also talked about being like a kid in a candy store thanks to spending time breaking down film over the past two weeks.

Focus for Jeff Hafley is on digestible game plans so Packers defenders play fast | Packers Wire

This might be one of the most encouraging things about Hafley's presser: he's focused on making sure the players can understand the scheme and play without thinking. Hopefully that will help eliminate coverage busts and mental mistakes that have been problems in recent years.

MLB's Fanatics-produced pants blasted by players, union chief: 'The pants are see-through' - Yahoo Sports

If you haven't been following this story, just be glad that Nike hasn't outsourced the NFL's uniforms to Fanatics. Everyone -- and I mean everyone -- hates the newly-designed MLB uniforms, and both companies are facing a huge backlash.