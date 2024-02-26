NFL Combine 2024 Schedule: Full list of events from Indianapolis

Welcome to Combine week! The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine gets underway today as decision-makers from around the league descend on downtown Indianapolis for the next several days.

Between now and Monday, team officials, media members, and of course draft prospects will come and go through the city. Some NFL fans will also be in attendance as well; once again, the 2024 Combine also features an expanded opportunity for fans to observe workouts and participate in mini-Combine drills.

The draft prospects will arrive in waves, with different position groups keeping the same schedule, just staggered each day. The general cadence of a prospect’s schedule looks something like this:

Day one: Registration, orientation, and team interviews

Day two: Medical exams, more team interviews

Day three: Media and team interviews

Day four: Measurements and on-field workouts

Day five: Bench press and departure

This year, the defensive players arrive first, with those playing positions on offense following later on. This is likely an effort by the NFL to try to capture more eyeballs on the weekend workouts, particularly on Saturday when the quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers will participate.

Ahead of the player interviews, however, NFL head coaches and general managers will also meet with the media, as the week gets underway for them on Tuesday morning. Take a look through the full week’s schedule below and keep it here at APC for full coverage of the event once again, with our Tex Western reporting live from Indy!

Schedule by Day

(All times shown are Eastern Time)

Tuesday, February 27

Media availability (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM): NFL Coaches and GMs

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst press conference: 10:00 AM

Wednesday, February 28

Media availability (8:00 AM to 11:00 AM): Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

Media availability (12:00 PM to 4:00 PM): Coaches and GMs

Thursday, February 29

Media availability (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM): Defensive Backs and Tight Ends

On-field workouts (3:00 PM): Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

Friday, March 1

Media availability (8:00 AM to 11:00 AM): Quarterbacks, Running Backs, and Wide Receivers

On-field workouts (3:00 PM): Defensive Backs and Tight Ends

Bench press: Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

Saturday, March 2

Media availability (8:30 AM to 11:00 AM): Offensive Linemen & Specialists

On-field workouts (1:00 PM): Quarterbacks, Running Backs, and Wide Receivers

Bench press: Defensive Backs and Tight Ends

Sunday, March 3

On-field workouts (1:00 PM): Offensive Linemen & Specialists

Bench press: Quarterbacks, Running Backs, and Wide Receivers

Monday, March 4