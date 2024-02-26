While the NFL’s premier offseason event — the NFL Draft — is still two months away, this week is the league’s next-biggest thing. The 2024 NFL Combine officially begins today, and although coaches, GMs, and prospects don’t start making formal public appearances until Tuesday, the city of Indianapolis is beginning to welcome the league to its downtown area today to get the event underway.

The Green Bay Packers have no shortage of intrigue heading into this year’s Combine, though the drama of the past few years is replaced by excitement and optimism. Instead of the absurdity of the Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams situations each of the past two years, the biggest question is how much Jordan Love will get paid, rather than whether a star will force his way out of Green Bay. That and how the team will bolster its new-look defense are storylines that make for far more enjoyable coverage for writers and readers alike.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst will speak at 10 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, so be sure to keep it here at APC for full coverage of his presser and the rest of the events throughout Combine week.

Top draft prospects Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels won't throw at NFL Scouting Combine | NFL.com

One thing we won't be watching for this weekend is the top quarterbacks throwing. Two of the top three have already said they will not work out, leaving Drake Maye as the only remaining question mark in the group.

NFL Scouting Combine: What we’re following for all 32 teams in Indianapolis - The Athletic ($)

The Packers beat writer for The Athletic may be parked at a coffee shop trying to see if he can get any dirt on extension talks for Jordan Love, but I'll be spending my mornings this week roaming the media floor to get to know linebacker, safety, and running back prospects.

How does Packers LB Quay Walker fit into Jeff Hafley’s defense? | Packers Wire

While the Packers probably need a couple of linebackers, what type they target may be dependent on what they decide to do with Walker. He might fit best on the weak side, which would probably require the team to find a new Mike at the very least.

Darnell Savage, Keisean Nixon among key Packers free agents - ESPN

We all know the big names by now, but this good free agency primer takes a bit of a look at price ranges -- with AJ Dillon in all likelihood coming back on a cheap deal.

Seven-Round Packers Mock Draft 2.1: Corners, Safeties, Stud Running Back - Sports Illustrated

This mock goes CB, OT, S, LB, RB with the Packers' five top-100 picks.

