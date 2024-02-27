Tuesday Cheese Curds: NFL Combine highlights busy offseason for the Packers

Just think: a year ago we were all wondering when Aaron Rodgers was going to get traded.

It’s true: this time in 2023, Rodgers hadn’t yet announced his intention to play for the New York Jets. And even if Rodgers’ impact on Gang Green was short-lived, the drama over if and when he would be moved certainly wasn’t, defining the whole of the Packers’ offseason.

But this year there is no comparable storyline, and thank God for that. All Brian Gutekunst has on his plate this year is figuring out how to keep his promising young roster growing ahead of schedule through this year’s pivotal draft class and careful free agent spending.

You know, simple stuff.

Even if that comes with its challenges, I’m sure Gutekunst prefers this kind of offseason to one where he has to manage the transition away from a Hall of Fame quarterback. It’s hard to call any offseason normal, but as the Packers head for the NFL Combine, at least they get to focus on players who will actually be on their roster this fall.

For an event that involves a lot of standing around watching guys run, jump, and lift, there is a surprising amount of things for the Packers to do.

This 15-player wish list will certainly grow over the next two months.

