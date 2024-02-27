Cherry Starr, widow of Packers quarterback Bart Starr, has passed away

Cherry Starr, the widow of legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr, passed away at the age of 89 this week according to a statement from the Starr Children’s Fund.

Their son, Bart Starr Jr., told WBAY News that she passed “fully at peace and in comfort”. He added “the sadness of this loss will not match our gratitude for having her as part of our lives for so long.”

The Packers released a statement on social media on behalf of President/CEO Mark Murphy, acknowledging the impact Cherry Starr left in the communities she touched:

“She will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, and great sense of humor. Her generosity and support of the community, both here in Wisconsin and in Alabama, is greatly appreciated by so many.”

A statement from the Green Bay Packers on the passing of Cherry Starr.

Murphy also acknowledged Cherry continuing Bart’s legacy of writing “kick off letters” to quarterbacks wishing them luck ahead of the season, which she continued in 2023, including letters to Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love.

This year Jordan Love also continued a Starr tradition by teaming up with Cherry for the Starr Children’s Fund Helmets for Heroes campaign. The initiative lets starting quarterbacks across the NFL donate autographed helmets for online auction during Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

The Starr Children’s Fund works to raise money to support childhood cancer research and treatment efforts. The organization asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choosing. You can make a donation to the Starr Children’s Fund here.