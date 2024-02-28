NFL Combine 2024, Wednesday Schedule and Live Updates

Although the 2024 NFL Combine got underway on Tuesday with press conferences by a number of head coaches and general managers, the event really begins to kick into high gear on Wednesday. This morning, the first set of draft prospects will come through the media room for interviews, followed by some additional coach and GM pressers in the afternoon.

First up on the player schedule are defensive linemen and linebackers, who will hit the podiums from 8:00 to 11:00 AM Eastern this morning. Edge players will be in the first group of interviews from 8-9, followed by the linebackers from 9-10 and interior linemen from 10-11. Tomorrow, these group of players will then take to the field at Lucas Oil Stadium for on-field workouts before putting up their max reps on the bench press on Friday ahead of their departure.

As usual, Acme Packing Company will be on-site in Indianapolis for the players’ media availability, as Tex Western is in attendance once again. With the Green Bay Packers likely looking to build out their linebacker room under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, that position will be a primary focus of our coverage today. Join us here throughout the morning and follow along with a number of SB Nation writers in the Twitter list below to keep up with analysis from various team perspectives as we focus on the defensive front today.