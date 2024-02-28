Reporting as Eligible - Combined Forces

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On an NFL Combine special edition of Reporting as Eligible, Paul andspecial guest Tex Western, on site in Indianapolis, discuss Brian Gutekunst’s recent interview including his philosophy on quarterbacks, cognitions tests, and David Bakhtiari.

The guys also go over the likely draft philosophy the Packers will pursue, the positions of need, and a few players to keep an eye on. All of this, plus incites into predictive metrics, RAS, guys skipping the combine, and of course, listener questions!

Want more great Packers audio content from Reporting as Eligible? Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.

Follow us on Twitter @AsEligible.

Join the conversation on Twitter:

The show: @AsEligible

Paul: @BadgerNoonan

Matub: @CallMeMatub

JR: @JRRadcliffe