Wednesday Curds: Brian Gutekunst speaks at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

Six years into Brian Gutekunst’s tenure as general manager, it’s still a little jarring to hear him come out and say exactly what he thinks about something.

Well, maybe not exactly. He still plays his cards close to the vest on a few topics, but he’s a lot more forthcoming with information than his predecessor. I don’t even know if Ted Thompson was trying to be secretive. He just didn’t care about sharing what he thought.

But that time is over, and now for the second time this month, we had Brian Gutekunst weighing in on critical roster-construction questions, a still-jarring change after more than a decade of Thompson’s virtual silence.

Does it change anything? Not really, in the grand scheme of things. But it does make for a more interesting offseason

Brian Gutekunst left no stone unturned in his wide-ranging press conference at the NFL Combine.

It’s no surprise that the Packers want to make additions at running back, but Gutekunst gets quite specific in what he wants to add to the rotation.

Looks like we can expect a decision on David Bakhtiari in the very near future.

Even if the Packers are stocked with young talent across their roster, savvy free agent spending could be crucial.

Gutekunst views QBs as an asset, and he wants more.

