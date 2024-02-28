What do Packers fans want the Bears to do with the #1 pick in the 2024 draft?

This offseason should be relatively quiet for Green Bay Packers fans, especially after years of the will-he-won’t-he conversations that surrounded quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Elsewhere in the NFC North, though, the Chicago Bears are going to need to make one of the biggest decisions in the history of their franchise: What are they going to do with the first overall pick in the draft?

Last year, the team traded away the top pick to the Carolina Panthers, who used the selection on Alabama’s Bryce Young. The result? Young threw for just 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions his rookie season and is now going into his second season and his third NFL head coach.

Having the top pick in the draft is enticing to everyone. Anyone who has ever played pickup sports on a playground knows how vital that top athlete in the player pool can be. But once you turn that card in, the fantasy of the first overall pick ends up turning into the reality of a first overall pick: Something closer to a 50/50 chance than a sure thing.

If the Bears were to use the top pick in the draft this year, the leader in the clubhouse seems to be USC’s quarterback Caleb Williams, who has been hyped up as a potential first-overall pick for the last two seasons. In the running, though, are North Carolina’s Drake Maye and LSU’s Jayden Daniels. What are the chances that Chicago picks the best of the three options?

The Bears were in a similar position back in 2017, when the team drafted Mitchell Trubisky with the second overall pick just to pass up both Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, the other two first-round quarterbacks in that draft. Trubisky is currently a free agent while Mahomes and Watson are collectively playing on contracts that are worth $680 million.

So what do you, as a Packers fan, want to see the Bears do? Do you want them to take a quarterback with the first overall pick and trade Justin Fields to another franchise or ride it out with Fields and use that first overall pick to gain a king’s ransom, like they did last season when the Panthers gave up two first-round picks, two second-round picks and Pro Bowl receiver D.J. Moore for the pick?

Personally, I think the easiest way for the Bears to mess this up is to put all their eggs in one basket and have that decision turn south, for whatever reason. Put me in the camp of wanting the Bears to use that first overall pick, but let’s hear from you in the comment section.