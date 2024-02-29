NFL Combine 2024, Thursday Schedule and Live Updates

The NFL may call today day four of the 2024 NFL Combine, but for most observers this is the day that it well and truly begins. Finally, football fans will get to see the first group of draft prospects take the field in on-field drills, as the defensive linemen and linebackers head out to Lucas Oil Stadium to perform their testing this afternoon.

Those players had their media and team interviews over the last few days, and today is their chance to put a cap on a long week with a big performance in their various drills. The full set of workouts will be broadcast live today on NFL Network and NFL+, getting underway at 3:00 PM Eastern.

Before that starts, however, there is another batch of players set to occupy the media room in the morning. Defensive backs and tight ends are in today, with interviews running from 9:00 AM until 12 Noon. Once again, APC will be right in the thick of it, providing updates from player interviews, broken up by position: the safeties will be up at 9:00, tight ends come out in the second hour from 10 to 11, and the cornerbacks at finish it off at 11:00.

The safety position in particular should be a focus for the Green Bay Packers in this year’s draft, with the team’s top three players at the position from 2023 set to hit free agency in a few weeks. APC’s Tex Western will be up early to talk with a number of the safety prospects, to join us here throughout the morning and follow along with a number of SB Nation writers in the list below, then keep it here throughout the workouts into this afternoon and evening.